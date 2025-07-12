BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT) Shares Sold by World Investment Advisors

World Investment Advisors reduced its holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 12,014 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYT. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,237,705 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,142,000 after acquiring an additional 190,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,575,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 775,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 145,035 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 561.8% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 167,871 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 142,507 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 191.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 63,078 shares during the period.

Shares of HYT stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.84 and a 1 year high of $10.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average is $9.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0779 per share. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

