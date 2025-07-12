BMO Capital Markets Has Lowered Expectations for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Stock Price

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $350.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.73% from the company’s previous close.

Get Salesforce alerts:

CRM has been the topic of several other research reports. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Salesforce from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a $404.00 price objective on Salesforce and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.16.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 2.2%

CRM stock opened at $258.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $272.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $289.24. The company has a market capitalization of $246.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.36.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.74 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,142 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $299,603.70. Following the transaction, the insider owned 136,824 shares in the company, valued at $35,895,776.40. The trade was a 0.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 261 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $68,473.35. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,154,496.40. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,284 shares of company stock valued at $9,444,537 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 450.0% in the first quarter. Capital A Wealth Management LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 314.8% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.