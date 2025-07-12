Brokers Offer Predictions for Kura Sushi USA FY2025 Earnings

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KRUS

Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.58 million, a PE ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.