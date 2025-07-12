Brokers Offer Predictions for Kura Sushi USA FY2025 Earnings

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kura Sushi USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia forecasts that the company will earn ($0.02) per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is $0.22 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s FY2026 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. The company had revenue of $73,965 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.82 million.
Read Our Latest Analysis on KRUS
Kura Sushi USA Stock Down 1.1%
Shares of Kura Sushi USA stock opened at $73.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $889.58 million, a PE ratio of -91.98 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.87. Kura Sushi USA has a fifty-two week low of $40.03 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.
Institutional Trading of Kura Sushi USA
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $4,097,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 113.1% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 20,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kura Sushi USA Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kura Sushi USA
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.