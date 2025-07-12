Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Builders FirstSource by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,898,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,703,000 after purchasing an additional 740,214 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,253,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,105,000 after buying an additional 26,314 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,237,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,898,000 after buying an additional 77,666 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 47.2% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,943,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,776,000 after buying an additional 623,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,578,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,637,000 after buying an additional 120,400 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $133.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.74 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.69. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.60 and a 1 year high of $203.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $115.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 28.02%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Dirkson R. Charles purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $109.67 per share, for a total transaction of $548,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,350. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul S. Levy purchased 283,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $111.21 per share, with a total value of $31,529,925.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,672,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,019,521.27. This trade represents a 20.41% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 505,000 shares of company stock valued at $56,032,120 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $146.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.42.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

