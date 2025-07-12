Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 809,287 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 31,300 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.60% of Bunge Global worth $61,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BG. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 163.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in Bunge Global by 130.8% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the first quarter worth $42,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Bunge Global by 66.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BG opened at $76.70 on Friday. Bunge Global SA has a 12-month low of $67.40 and a 12-month high of $114.92. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.91.

Bunge Global ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.54. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 2.13%. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.04 EPS. Bunge Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Bunge Global’s payout ratio is currently 35.53%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.60.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

