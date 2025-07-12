Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) Stock Holdings Boosted by OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 258.6% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Burlington Stores by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores Stock Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $250.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.92 and a 12 month high of $298.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.17. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Stephen Ferroni sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.39, for a total transaction of $108,625.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,680.71. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.64, for a total value of $99,388.80. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer owned 65,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,483,118.56. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,060 shares of company stock worth $253,164. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $254.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Burlington Stores from $287.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $297.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.43.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded merchandise in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

