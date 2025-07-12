Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Core & Main were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Core & Main by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Core & Main by 1.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Core & Main by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Core & Main by 447.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Core & Main

In related news, General Counsel Mark G. Whittenburg sold 49,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $2,947,473.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 9,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,750.73. The trade was a 83.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen O. Leclair sold 44,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.91, for a total transaction of $2,784,216.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 70,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,379,265.76. The trade was a 38.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 265,703 shares of company stock valued at $15,931,870 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CNM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Core & Main from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Core & Main from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Core & Main Stock Performance

NYSE:CNM opened at $61.57 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.04. Core & Main, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.22 and a 1-year high of $63.25.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 10th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Core & Main had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Core & Main’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Core & Main

Core & Main, Inc is a specialty distributor focused on water, wastewater, storm drainage and fire protection products, and related services. The company provides infrastructure solutions to municipalities, private water companies and professional contractors across municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets, nationwide.

