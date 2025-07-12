Capital & Planning LLC Cuts Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Capital & Planning LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Capital & Planning LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LLY opened at $793.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $677.09 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $766.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $799.99. The firm has a market cap of $751.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price objective (up previously from $1,133.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,012.56.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

