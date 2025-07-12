Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) by 74.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carnival were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Carnival alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,095,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,329 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,228,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,256 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,850,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,423,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761,489 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,649,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,747,000 after acquiring an additional 877,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Carnival by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,097,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,977,000 after acquiring an additional 2,720,096 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carnival Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $28.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.07. The firm has a market cap of $33.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.61. Carnival Corporation has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $30.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carnival ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Carnival had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 27.88%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Carnival from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Carnival from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial set a $27.00 price target on shares of Carnival in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.