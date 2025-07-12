Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $235.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $227.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.16. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.09 and a twelve month high of $237.27. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $237.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cboe Global Markets from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $256.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $227.00 price target on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.58.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cboe Global Markets

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total value of $815,234.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. This represents a 62.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.