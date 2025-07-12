Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Chalice Mining Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.

