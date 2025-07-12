Chalice Mining (OTC:CGMLF) Trading 3.5% Higher – Should You Buy?

Chalice Mining Limited (OTC:CGMLF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.13 and last traded at $1.13. 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 7,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.
Chalice Mining Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.79.
Chalice Mining Company Profile
Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration and evaluation company. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, platinum, and nickel deposits. The company has interest in the Gonneville Nickel-Copper-PGE Project and the exploration of projects located in the West Yilgarn region of Western Australia.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chalice Mining
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- The Meteoric Rise of Rocket Lab: A Space Stock to Watch
- The 3 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Hot Tech Stocks Showing Bullish Price Action Right Now
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Meta and Autonomous Advertising: The Stock’s Next Big Tailwind?
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.