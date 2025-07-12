China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Shares Down 11.3% – Should You Sell?

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Free Report) shares traded down 11.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.24 and last traded at $0.24. 45,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 18,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

China Vanke Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.33.

About China Vanke

China Vanke Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of properties in the Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through Property Development and Property Management segments. It develops residential buildings, retail properties, and commercial offices.

