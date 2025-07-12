Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,430 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.77% of Churchill Downs worth $62,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $1,927,000. Landmark Investment Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth $13,317,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Churchill Downs in the 4th quarter valued at $6,133,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Churchill Downs by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,312,000 after purchasing an additional 60,080 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 106.9% during the fourth quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $105.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Churchill Downs, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $150.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.37. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.95.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $642.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.68 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 40.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs, Incorporated will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Churchill Downs news, Director Douglas C. Grissom purchased 10,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.77 per share, for a total transaction of $927,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 38,869 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,877.13. This represents a 34.64% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.65 per share, with a total value of $185,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 99,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,173,461.80. This trade represents a 2.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHDN. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Churchill Downs from $162.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Churchill Downs from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $150.00 to $136.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.09.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; casino gaming; and Terre Haute Casino Resort.

