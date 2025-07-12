Comparing Lennar (LEN) and Its Competitors

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lennar to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lennar and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lennar $35.44 billion $3.93 billion 9.43 Lennar Competitors $11.16 billion $1.27 billion 5.64

Lennar has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lennar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Lennar has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lennar’s rivals have a beta of 0.95, meaning that their average stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

81.1% of Lennar shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.6% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Lennar shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.2% of shares of all “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Lennar pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Lennar pays out 16.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 12.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Lennar has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Lennar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lennar 9.20% 12.73% 8.57% Lennar Competitors 11.42% 18.05% 10.97%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lennar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lennar 0 14 2 1 2.24 Lennar Competitors 379 1824 2063 66 2.42

Lennar presently has a consensus target price of $128.85, indicating a potential upside of 12.98%. As a group, “BLDG – RSDNT/COMR” companies have a potential upside of 18.56%. Given Lennar’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lennar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Lennar beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties. It also offers residential mortgage financing, title, insurance, and closing services for home buyers and others, as well as originates and sells securitization commercial mortgage loans. In addition, the company is involved in the fund investment activity. It primarily serves first-time, move-up, active adult, and luxury homebuyers. Lennar Corporation was founded in 1954 and is based in Miami, Florida.

