Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 2.0% of Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whelan Financial lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.9% in the first quarter. Whelan Financial now owns 3,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Sharp Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.5% during the first quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.9% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,932,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 382,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.9% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.5%

JPM stock opened at $286.78 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $190.90 and a one year high of $296.40. The firm has a market cap of $796.99 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $270.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $256.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total transaction of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 68,583 shares in the company, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Bammann sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 91,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,884,750. This trade represents a 9.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,200 shares of company stock worth $18,060,015. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.42.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

