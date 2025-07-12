Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 2,696 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 61.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 722 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $46.33 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.31. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.79 and a 12-month high of $64.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.84.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.02%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $58.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.62.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

