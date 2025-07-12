Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 12,795 Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,795 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 724.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 2,935.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.67% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of PHG opened at $24.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.84, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average of $24.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Koninklijke Philips N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $31.57.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.13. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips N.V. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. It also provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease.

