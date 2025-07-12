Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 7,057 Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $307,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $660,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $14,077,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OZK stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $35.71 and a twelve month high of $53.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.73.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 28.20%.

OZK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial raised Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

