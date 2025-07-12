Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,141,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,408,117,000 after buying an additional 296,406 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,438,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,521,499,000 after buying an additional 698,866 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. HBK Investments L P now owns 7,237,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $962,715,000 after buying an additional 120,091 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695,533 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $888,240,000 after buying an additional 158,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,844,257 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $511,325,000 after buying an additional 91,131 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HES has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hess from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Hess from $146.58 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Hess from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.70.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HES opened at $153.28 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.74. The stock has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. Hess Corporation has a one year low of $123.79 and a one year high of $161.69.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hess had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Hess’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Corporation will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 250,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.01, for a total value of $34,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,734,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,933,690.79. The trade was a 12.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

