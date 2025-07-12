Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,032 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CF. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,035,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,883,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 23,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 69,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CF Industries by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF opened at $98.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 0.96. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $104.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $91.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.18.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

CF Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 7th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CF shares. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $95.00 target price on shares of CF Industries and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of CF Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.07.

In other news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.23, for a total transaction of $1,002,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 87,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,522.29. The trade was a 10.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

