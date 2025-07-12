Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys 248 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 830.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 2,126.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana Zimmer sold 889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $146,907.25. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 6,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,715.25. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel Morgan sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total transaction of $54,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,660.50. This trade represents a 13.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,474 shares of company stock worth $3,666,988 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NXST opened at $180.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.46. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.66 and a 52-week high of $191.86.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 29.21%. Nexstar Media Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.16 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NXST. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $216.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.71.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

