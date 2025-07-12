Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack, Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Shake Shack by 260.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Shake Shack in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $490,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Shake Shack by 4,087.6% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 75,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after acquiring an additional 73,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 367,984 shares in the company, valued at $51,543,518.88. This trade represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Katherine Irene Fogertey sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total value of $504,350.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,767.50. This represents a 9.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,391 shares of company stock worth $11,869,925 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHAK opened at $139.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.68, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.48. Shake Shack, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $144.65.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.24 million. Shake Shack had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Shake Shack, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on SHAK. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Shake Shack from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Shake Shack from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Shake Shack from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.90.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

