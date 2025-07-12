Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,073 Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Windsor Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 2,811.8% in the first quarter. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHC opened at $42.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.41. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $30.84 and a 12 month high of $43.07.

About Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

