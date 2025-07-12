Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 126.9% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Dunhill Financial LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000.

NYSEARCA FPEI opened at $19.02 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52 week low of $17.81 and a 52 week high of $19.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.68.

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

