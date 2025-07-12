Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,001 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia River Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

DSI stock opened at $117.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12-month low of $89.16 and a 12-month high of $118.15. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.40.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

