Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 24.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,401 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Post were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of Post by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Post by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Post by 112.8% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Post by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

POST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $133.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Post from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Post from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Post from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Post has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Post news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.97, for a total transaction of $190,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 43,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,546.47. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Stiritz acquired 186,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $109.11 per share, for a total transaction of $20,375,201.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 4,298,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,027,556.37. This represents a 4.54% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of POST opened at $106.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $110.00 and its 200 day moving average is $111.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.33 and a 12-month high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.48.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

