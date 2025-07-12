Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $284,000 Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 155,873 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,766 shares during the period. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the fourth quarter worth $126,571,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 42.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Novem Group lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the first quarter. Novem Group now owns 4,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDNS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $293.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.93.

In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $306,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 105,499 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,618.65. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 868 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.95, for a total transaction of $277,716.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,677,520.20. The trade was a 3.49% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,975 shares of company stock valued at $6,114,587 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $320.60 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $330.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $307.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a PE ratio of 81.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.07. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 29.36%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

