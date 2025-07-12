Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Has $305,000 Stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of C3.ai by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,935,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,385,000 after purchasing an additional 446,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in C3.ai by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,529,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,066 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $42,306,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at $38,455,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in C3.ai by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,055,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,326,000 after acquiring an additional 235,364 shares during the period. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at C3.ai

In other news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 42,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $1,115,494.24. Following the transaction, the director owned 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,383,748.40. This represents a 7.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas M. Siebel sold 601,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total value of $15,049,479.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,816,802 shares in the company, valued at $95,496,386.04. This trade represents a 13.61% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,770,419 shares of company stock valued at $41,992,834 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 33.54% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of AI opened at $26.29 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.03 and a 12-month high of $45.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -11.74 and a beta of 1.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.00.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 33.51% and a negative net margin of 74.21%. The business had revenue of $108.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of C3.ai in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Westpark Capital upgraded C3.ai to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on C3.ai from $56.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.14.

C3.ai Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

