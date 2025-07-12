Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA – Free Report) by 152.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,011 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 938,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after buying an additional 3,207 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Under Armour by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 11,379 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $149,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth $750,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 7.04% and a negative net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

In other news, insider Mehri Shadman sold 16,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $100,002.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 191,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,627.44. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

