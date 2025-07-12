Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:JAVA – Free Report) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,597 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 2,402.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Active Value ETF by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Active Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 43.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JAVA stock opened at $66.42 on Friday. JPMorgan Active Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $68.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.77.

JPMorgan Active Value ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Active Value ETF (JAVA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US large-cap value stocks selected based on proprietary fundamental analysis. JAVA was launched on Oct 4, 2021 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

