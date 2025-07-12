Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Invests $289,000 in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 656 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.00.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $82.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 192.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $55.93 and a 1 year high of $86.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.84 and its 200-day moving average is $76.07.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $729.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.81 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 18.55%. National Fuel Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 497.67%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

