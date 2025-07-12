Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $292,000 Investment in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 1,522.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 256.0% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 98.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Stock Up 14.7%

BATS:GCOW opened at $38.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.23. Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $32.52 and a 52 week high of $38.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

