Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DT. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the 4th quarter worth $1,057,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $51.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.51. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.30 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The company has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $445.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $862,724.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. The trade was a 47.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DT shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Dynatrace from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Dynatrace from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dynatrace currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.26.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

