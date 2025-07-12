Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,784 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WLDN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 470.2% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,682 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1,809.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,597 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Willdan Group in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 22,459 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.34, for a total transaction of $1,175,504.06. Following the sale, the director owned 422,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,111,242.36. This trade represents a 5.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Micah Chen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $505,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 38,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,944,351. This represents a 20.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $4,994,075 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Thursday. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Willdan Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

WLDN stock opened at $73.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 43.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.39 and its 200 day moving average is $44.03. Willdan Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.43 and a one year high of $75.50.

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

