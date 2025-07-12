Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,305 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 230.2% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 3,286.7% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 10,716.7% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TAP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Roth Capital set a $71.00 target price on Molson Coors Beverage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Geoffrey E. Molson sold 1,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total value of $75,034.57. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,322.55. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $50.04 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.95. Molson Coors Beverage Company has a one year low of $46.94 and a one year high of $64.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage Company will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is presently 37.83%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molson Coors Beverage Company (NYSE:TAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.