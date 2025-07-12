Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,666 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $108.76 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 12 month low of $84.13 and a 12 month high of $112.90. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.85.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

