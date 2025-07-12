Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,069 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,069 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jones Trading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $19.73 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.25 and its 200-day moving average is $19.67. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.22.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.04 million. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 13.10%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.61%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

