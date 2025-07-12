Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 494.9% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $91.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $87.39 and a 200 day moving average of $75.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12-month low of $53.05 and a 12-month high of $95.23.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 42.45% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $470.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 28th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.53%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

