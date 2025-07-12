Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Stock Rating Lowered by Macquarie

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Macquarie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.90% from the company’s current price.

Get Core Scientific alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lowered Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.22.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CORZ

Core Scientific Price Performance

CORZ opened at $12.51 on Thursday. Core Scientific has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $18.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 6.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.12.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $79.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $679,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,100,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,794,155.66. This represents a 2.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yadin Rozov acquired 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,195,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 475,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,717.69. This represents a 30.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,759 shares of company stock valued at $1,391,434 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,578,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,448 shares during the period. Beryl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Core Scientific by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 18,179,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,396 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Core Scientific by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 10,264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,901 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Core Scientific by 2,937.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,436,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,479,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Core Scientific by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,473,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,985 shares during the period.

About Core Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.