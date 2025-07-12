COVA Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COVAU) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s What Happened

COVA Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COVAU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.50 and last traded at $10.50. Approximately 4,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 15,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.65.
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.
About COVA Acquisition
COVA Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology industry in Southeast Asia or the United States.
