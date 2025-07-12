Critical Analysis: United Internet (UDIRF) and The Competition

United Internet (OTCMKTS:UDIRF – Get Free Report) is one of 71 publicly-traded companies in the “INTERNET SERVICES” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare United Internet to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

42.1% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.3% of shares of all “INTERNET SERVICES” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

United Internet has a beta of 0.51, meaning that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Internet’s competitors have a beta of 2.60, meaning that their average share price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Internet -0.82% -0.94% -0.44% United Internet Competitors -16.13% -15.99% 0.94%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares United Internet and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Internet and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Internet 1 0 0 0 1.00 United Internet Competitors 563 2439 5646 221 2.62

As a group, “INTERNET SERVICES” companies have a potential upside of 14.43%. Given United Internet’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe United Internet has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Internet and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio United Internet $6.85 billion $114.57 million -80.40 United Internet Competitors $17.62 billion $4.48 billion 10.55

United Internet’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than United Internet. United Internet is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

United Internet competitors beat United Internet on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs. The company also provides applications and services for home users, such as personal information management applications comprising email, to-do lists, appointments, and addresses; and online cloud storage, as well as domains and website solutions. In addition, it provides business applications for freelancers and small to medium enterprises, such as domains, websites, web hosting, servers, cloud solutions, e-shops, group work, online cloud storage, and office software. It offers its access products through the yourfone, smartmobile.de, 1&1, and 1&1 Versatel brands; and applications through GMX, mail.com, WEB.DE, home.pl, Arsys, STRATO, IONOS, Fasthosts, we22, InterNetX, united-domains, and World4You brand names. In addition, the company offers customers professional services in the fields of active domain management; performance-based advertising and sales services under the Sedo brand name; online advertising services under the United Internet Media brand name; and white-label website builder services under the we22 brand, as well as sells IT hardware. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Montabaur, Germany.

