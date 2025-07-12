Critical Review: Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO)

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) and Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Dividends

Carrier Global pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Watsco pays an annual dividend of $12.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Carrier Global pays out 13.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Watsco pays out 92.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Carrier Global has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Watsco has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years. Watsco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.0% of Carrier Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Watsco shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.2% of Carrier Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Watsco shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Carrier Global 25.45% 18.10% 6.76% Watsco 6.98% 17.13% 11.86%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Carrier Global and Watsco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Carrier Global and Watsco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Carrier Global $22.49 billion 2.92 $5.60 billion $6.46 11.87 Watsco $7.62 billion 2.51 $536.29 million $13.01 36.23

Carrier Global has higher revenue and earnings than Watsco. Carrier Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Watsco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Carrier Global and Watsco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Carrier Global 0 6 11 1 2.72 Watsco 0 6 1 0 2.14

Carrier Global currently has a consensus target price of $83.82, indicating a potential upside of 9.27%. Watsco has a consensus target price of $484.17, indicating a potential upside of 2.72%. Given Carrier Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Carrier Global is more favorable than Watsco.

Volatility and Risk

Carrier Global has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Watsco has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Carrier Global beats Watsco on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers. Its products include air conditioners, heating systems, heat pumps, controls, and aftermarket components, as well as aftermarket repair and maintenance services and building automation solutions. The Refrigeration segment offers transport refrigeration and monitoring products and services, as well as digital solutions for trucks, trailers, shipping containers, intermodal applications, food retail, and warehouse cooling; and commercial refrigeration solutions, such as refrigerated cabinets, freezers, systems, and controls. The Fire & Security segment provides various residential, commercial, and industrial technologies, including fire, flame, gas, smoke, and carbon monoxide detection; portable fire extinguishers; fire suppression systems; intruder alarms; access control systems; video management systems; and electronic controls. This segment also offers fire and security service, such as audit, design, installation, and system integration, as well as aftermarket maintenance and repair and monitoring services. It offers its products under the Autronica, Det-Tronics, Edwards, Aritech, Fireye, GST, Kidde, LenelS2, Marioff, Onity, and Supra; Carrier, Toshiba, Automated Logic, Bryant, CIAT, Day & Night, Heil, NORESCO, and Riello; and Carrier Commercial Refrigeration, Carrier Transicold, and Sensitech brands. Carrier Global Corporation was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment. It also offers parts comprising replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors, and other component parts; and supplies, such as thermostats, insulation materials, refrigerants, ductworks, grills, registers, sheet metals, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tapes, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies, as well as plumbing and bathroom remodeling supplies. The company serves contractors and dealers that service the replacement and new construction markets for residential and light commercial central air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration systems. Watsco, Inc. was incorporated in 1956 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

