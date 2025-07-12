CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given “Hold” Rating at Cfra

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $555.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $517.00. Cfra’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRWD. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $410.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on CrowdStrike from $420.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price (up previously from $450.00) on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

CrowdStrike Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWD opened at $478.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $470.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $410.72. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $200.81 and a 52-week high of $517.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -693.41 and a beta of 1.16.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.20, for a total value of $5,431,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 410,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,511,002.40. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 9,447 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.65, for a total value of $4,843,004.55. Following the transaction, the director owned 18,858 shares in the company, valued at $9,667,553.70. This represents a 33.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 255,821 shares of company stock worth $118,672,681 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,834,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,051,011,000 after acquiring an additional 908,554 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CrowdStrike by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,565,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,314,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144,295 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,018,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,063,000 after purchasing an additional 124,984 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter worth about $1,111,542,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,771,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,149,000 after buying an additional 955,529 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

