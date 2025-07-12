Crumly & Associates Inc. Purchases 604 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,258 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 198.2% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $164.92 on Friday. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $167.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $141.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.03.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 49,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $8,000,000.73. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,826,382 shares in the company, valued at $297,389,781.06. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $12,233,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 74,873,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,212,571,729.75. This trade represents a 0.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,520,246 shares of company stock valued at $660,253,045 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

