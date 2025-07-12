D.A. Davidson & CO. Acquires New Position in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 28,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,890,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,450,000 after buying an additional 715,999 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 3,527,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,529,000 after buying an additional 176,637 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 2,468,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,272,000 after buying an additional 418,367 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,850,000 after buying an additional 441,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Ero Copper by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 956,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after buying an additional 123,289 shares during the last quarter. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ero Copper Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ERO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.56. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 88.83 and a beta of 1.18. Ero Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $23.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ero Copper ( NYSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $125.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.45 million. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ero Copper Corp. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

ERO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Desjardins began coverage on Ero Copper in a report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ero Copper in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Canada upgraded Ero Copper to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial downgraded Ero Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, July 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

