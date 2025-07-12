D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 1,500 Shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned 0.06% of Clearwater Paper worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 637,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,967,000 after buying an additional 43,604 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1,102.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 429,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,779,000 after purchasing an additional 393,572 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 101.4% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 388,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,561,000 after purchasing an additional 195,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 271,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after purchasing an additional 68,558 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearwater Paper Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CLW opened at $29.86 on Friday. Clearwater Paper Corporation has a one year low of $22.58 and a one year high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.44 million, a P/E ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clearwater Paper ( NYSE:CLW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.53). Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $378.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.00 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

