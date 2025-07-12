D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys 348 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Workday were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 78.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Workday stock opened at $223.37 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $199.81 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $248.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $248.51.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Workday had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Westpark Capital boosted their target price on shares of Workday from $315.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.88.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 73,971 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.66, for a total value of $17,653,918.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 102,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,581,264.02. The trade was a 41.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 328,554 shares of company stock worth $79,097,601 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.31% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

