D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Bank OZK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 4,828.6% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 2,014.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank OZK by 1,052.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $51.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.85.

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Stephens lowered their target price on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank OZK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

