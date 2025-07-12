D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 83.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on ENPH. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on Enphase Energy and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Enphase Energy from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp restated an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Barclays cut Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.50.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.35 per share, with a total value of $185,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,598,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,099,559.60. This trade represents a 0.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $41.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $54.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.01 and a 52 week high of $130.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

