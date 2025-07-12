D.A. Davidson & CO. Buys New Stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 379,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,478,000 after acquiring an additional 7,663 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Donaldson by 162.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson in the first quarter valued at about $912,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Donaldson by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 470,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,695,000 after buying an additional 31,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Donaldson by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 574,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,669,000 after buying an additional 158,487 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCI opened at $70.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.26. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $57.45 and a one year high of $78.95.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $940.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.02 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 28.86% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 40.27%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DCI. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $69.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Donaldson from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 5th.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

